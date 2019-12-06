Charlie's Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

With a weekend of festive Premier League fixtures on the way, Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions, including the Manchester derby, West Ham vs Arsenal and more.

Man City vs Man Utd - Saturday Night Football, live from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

2:14 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including the Manchester derby and Arsenal’s trip to West Ham A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including the Manchester derby and Arsenal’s trip to West Ham

Does United's victory over Spurs signify the turning of a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? We've said that so many times, but we've been proven wrong on every occasion. City have the fire, the burning desire back in their bellies, we saw that in the victory at Burnley, and it is for that reason why the United revival will be short-lived. It will be a blue day in Manchester.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Leicester - Super Sunday, live from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's victory over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's victory over Watford in the Premier League

You are always unsure at how these games are going to go. Leicester have been flying without necessarily playing to their absolute best. A few decisions have worked out for them, with Brendan Rodgers the beneficiary of luck when it has fallen his way. The Premier League table doesn't look attractive to Villa, but they play expansively and, with Leicester likely to open up the game, they could take something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Wolves - Super Sunday, live from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Brighton are far more attacking under Graham Potter, especially at home. This is a game that will suit Wolves - they find it difficult to break down teams that sit in and Brighton are very expansive. They will not set up shop and sit in - they will go out to win this game. I like Wolves in these scenarios, they have been slow but they are getting there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Arsenal - Monday Night Football, live from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' victory over West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' victory over West Ham in the Premier League

These are two teams in a right mess. I saw more fight from Arsenal at Norwich, but it was a disaster defensively and a crazy team selection from Freddie Ljungberg. West Ham will be up for it, as will Arsenal - they have a chance of catching up and getting back in the top six. A bit of momentum can get you there. They have class up top, but West Ham are not showing a lot at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Chelsea - Saturday, 12.30pm

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League

Marco Silva's immediate replacement may be a temporary one, but it will be one that should give Everton a much-needed lift. I am not convinced by Chelsea's defence, they looked uncomfortable at times against Aston Villa. Things haven't gone Everton's way under Silva, but they are a team of scrappers, and I see them battling their way to three points.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Saturday, 3pm

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Everything Jurgen Klopp touches turns to gold. I thought he would rest players for this game but, no, he rested Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson in the Merseyside derby, and he was vindicated. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in free fall and lacking confidence. They are trying to be more solid defensively, but that is hampering them going forward. It's a dangerous combination for Eddie Howe's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Burnley - Saturday, 3pm

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Burnley in the Premier League

Tottenham got a reality check at Old Trafford, with Manchester United exploiting their mess of a defence. Spurs were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 defeat. Nothing appears to have changed since Jose Mourinho's appointment. Burnley are the most unpredictable I have seen them under Sean Dyche. They are usually strong at home but have been unable to perform consistently on the road. They won't park the bus as Spurs, but they may have to because they are so week defensively. That said, if Dyche can get a tune out of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, this will be an awkward afternoon for Tottenham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, 3pm

Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth

Crystal Palace are going ever so well, while Watford are in a mess trying to chase their tail. They are already seven points adrift and don't look far away from needing three straight wins to move out of the relegation zone. That's a daunting task for any side, but they have to start on Saturday against Palace. If they can get amongst the Palace players, rattle Wilfried Zaha and stymie Palace's threat on the ball, Watford may just get something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Southampton - Sunday, 2pm

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Sheffield Utd in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Sheffield Utd in the Premier League

This is another belter of a game. Newcastle look to have finally cracked playing at St. James' Park, as Manchester City will testify. I got a lot of stick over the week for saying Steve Bruce was doing a better job than Rafael Benitez was. It seems some people can never give anyone credit for the job they are doing. Southampton, meanwhile, are full of confidence after a couple of wins and in Danny Ings have one of the Premier League's in-form strikers. But apart from Ings, like Newcastle, Saints are struggling to find goals from elsewhere. I have a feeling this could be the weekend Joelinton and Miguel Almiron finally break their ducks.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Sheffield United - Sunday, 4.30pm

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Norwich in the Premier League

Sheffield United are unbeaten on the road. Norwich have picked themselves up and they score goals, but Sheffield United will defend well and could have some joy on the counter. That could get them over the line at Carrow Road.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)