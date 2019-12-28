Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder out for 'three or four weeks', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set to miss "three or four weeks" due to his knee injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay was brought off at half-time during Thursday's 4-1 win over Newcastle - replaced by Paul Pogba, playing his second game back from injury - and was later pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

The 23-year-old Scotland international was left out of the squad that beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, while Pogba also missed the match, with boss Solskjaer admitting that the Frenchman "needed another day of recovery".

Speaking about McTominay, Solskjaer said: "I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next couple of weeks. I don't think we'll see him.

"He has proven before that if you give him three weeks he's back in two! So, I don't know. It might be three or four weeks. We've just got to find a way through it."

When quizzed about Pogba's absence, Solskjaer added: "He wasn't ready today. He has not played many games and has now had two in three days. He just needed another day of recovery."

United next play Arsenal on New Year's Day at 8pm, before a FA Cup trip to Wolves at 5.31pm on Saturday.