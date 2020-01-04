Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allays fixture fatigue fears after Wolves force FA Cup replay

0:38 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United looked jaded and tired as they drew 0-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United looked jaded and tired as they drew 0-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed fears of fatigue at Manchester United after they were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves.

The visitors failed to register a shot on target at Molineux, drawing a blank for the third time in their last five matches in Saturday's stalemate.

A replay in 10 days will be Wolves' 38th game of the season and also takes up United's only free midweek this month.

But Solskjaer, whose side play the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday live on Sky Sports, insisted another match does not faze him.

"We do have enough games and we will probably play Wolves in the Europa League soon, but that's what we're in it for," the United boss said. "I would rather have a replay than go out.

"When I played we drew Burton away and they got us at Old Trafford, we beat them 5-0 but it's great days out for them as well.

"It's not just about the top teams having too many games. It's about the draw and romance. We had nine games in 29 or 30 days in December so we might as well carry on.

"It's the schedule we are in and have to accept it. I am full of praise for the players and how they cope with it."

Manchester United failed to direct a single shot on target in a domestic league or cup game for the first time since January 2015 vs Southampton in the Premier League.

Solskjaer defends toothless attack

Solskjaer also defended United's attack, whose only clear chance of the game came when substitute Marcus Rashford's deflected effort hit the bar.

"You can say Marcus' shot is not on target but it's going in if Conor Coady's heel isn't there," he added. "We had chances.

"In the first half we had the possession, in the second half they had possession and a couple of chances. Both teams could have won it."

United's best chance at Molineux fell to Marcus Rashford, but a stunning block from Conor Coady diverted it onto the crossbar

Nuno wants ties settled by shootout

Matt Doherty was denied by a superb Sergio Romero save and had a goal disallowed for handball in the second half. Brandon Williams also had a penalty claim turned down in the first half for United.

Raul Jimenez struck the woodwork late on for the hosts and, facing another game, boss Nuno Espirito Santo would prefer a shoot-out to settle the game on the night.

"I would like to go straight to penalties, but we did enough," the Wolves boss said. "The second half was very good.

"We have to go and compete at Old Trafford, but if you ask me what my preference is, straight to penalties. The game would become more emotional because both teams would go for it.

"It was a good performance, we controlled the game in the second half. Now we have to play again."