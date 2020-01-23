Daniel James says Manchester United can still secure top-four finish

Dan James believes Manchester United can still qualify for next season's Champions League

Daniel James believes a top-four finish for Manchester United is "still up for grabs" despite another setback against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were booed off the pitch after goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez helped Burnley to a 2-0 victory.

It denied United the chance of closing the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea, who had dropped points on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against 10-man Arsenal.

Despite admitting his team's performance was not good enough against Burnley, James believes United can still overtake Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place.

He told MUTV: "I think that [top four] is up for grabs. We have got to keep fighting, reflect on this game and see what went wrong.

"We have two big cup games, we need to go into that with our heads held high. The league game isn't for a couple of weeks now, obviously it's in our mind but we need to concentrate on the next game."

Solskjaer said his players did not take their chances while Burnley were clinical.

The Clarets scored with their only two shots on target while United had 24 attempts with seven of those forcing saves from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

James added: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We had a lot of possession, a lot of the ball and created chances but we didn't finish them today.

Jay Rodriguez made it 2-0 with Burnley's second shot on target

"They scored from a set piece but even then we thought we could go on to win the game but it wasn't good enough."

This weekend United will take on the winner of Thursday's FA Cup third-round replay between Tranmere and Watford on Sunday before Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.