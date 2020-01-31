Odion Ighalo: Man Utd agree terms with ex-Watford striker

3:07 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United are interested in a six-month loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo. Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United are interested in a six-month loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

United are now in contact with the Chinese club to finalise the move.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

A medical could be held in China, but United still face a race to complete a move before the 11pm deadline closes.

Manchester United are exploring a late Deadline Day move for Odion Ighalo

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

United earlier had a £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King rejected as the club target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

1:59 Sky Sports News guest Neil Warnock says Odion Ighalo is not the right fit for Manchester United. Sky Sports News guest Neil Warnock says Odion Ighalo is not the right fit for Manchester United.

After the home game against Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, United have a 16-day gap before they play Chelsea in their next Premier League fixture.

Tottenham, who have explored a number of short-term options to cover for the injured Harry Kane this month, are increasingly unlikely to sign a striker but continue to explore what are now limited options.

Man Utd vs Wolves Live on

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!