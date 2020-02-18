Man Utd 'homophobic' chanting against Chelsea won't be investigated by FA

The Football Association will not investigate alleged 'homophobic' chanting by Manchester United supporters during the Premier League match at Chelsea on Monday.

The FA say they take the allegations extremely seriously and remain in regular, ongoing discussions with the Police, Kick It Out and Crown Prosecution Service on what language is deemed discriminatory.

Kick It Out released a statement following reports of homophobic chanting by West Ham fans during their victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December.

A statement from Kick It Out after that game read: "We have informed the FA, and reiterate our message: the 'Rent Boy' chant is homophobic and must be treated as such."

Stonewall's director of sport Robbie de Santos says more action needs to be taken against homophobic chanting.

Speaking to Sky Sports News Stonewall's director of sport Robbie de Santos stressed there needs to be greater awareness around what the term 'rent boy' actually means.

De Santos said: "[With] this particular chant a lot of people say that they don't understand what is meant by the chant.

"That doesn't make it excusable but it shows that part of the solutions to stopping this chant is to make sure that people understand what the implications of the word rent boy actually mean.

"To understand that it is homophobic and biphobic and to make sure that they remember that if they are even thinking about joining in.

"It is really important that we continue to see action against these chants.

"It comes down to steward training and making sure that all of those staff that are involved in live sport events are really clear and confident that anti-LGBT language has no place in football or any other sport. It needs to be treated just as severely as any other form of discrimination."

Sky Sports News have approached Manchester United and Chelsea for comment.