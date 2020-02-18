Man Utd good against Chelsea, but far from perfect, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville says Manchester United were "good" against Chelsea, but "far from perfect" with one of the teams now needing an unbeaten run to secure a Champions League spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday Night Football in a game dominated by VAR decisions. The result propelled United to within three points of Chelsea in fourth place.

Read on for Neville's verdict on the game and what could be next for United...

'Not a surprising result'

"Manchester United have demonstrated in games away from home, whether it be at Manchester City, against Chelsea or in other big games, that they're capable of winning the big games.

"They can get results, particularly when they get one in front. They are good on the counter-attack and they score good goals. Their problems have come against teams that sit back against them, hold their shape and stay organised.

"The result at Chelsea wasn't surprising. I genuinely thought United would do quite well at Stamford Bridge.

"From a Chelsea point of view, there were quite a few groans around the stadium early in the game, particularly towards Michy Batshuayi and the attacking play. It was almost as if there was an expectation that it was going to be tough for Chelsea from their own fans, and United thrived on it.

"Both teams, at this moment in time, would enjoy playing away from home."

'United were good, but far from perfect'

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw played well in a back thee, Gary Neville says

"If you think about United's two goals, they were very good. The first one, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been criticised at times this season for his lack of quality in the final third but he put in a wonderful cross. Anthony Martial, another person who has been criticised for not having enough presence in the striking position, did well to get across Andreas Christensen. It was a top goal.

"For the second goal, that's what United fans have expected from Harry Maguire from day one. They've expected him to score and dominate from set pieces. It was a good night for Manchester United. The back three of Eric Bailly, Maguire and Luke Shaw all played well.

"I don't think United are perfect. Both teams are inconsistent. Chelsea have a tough game at home against Spurs at the weekend and they could easily go and win, while United could drop points against Watford. That's how daft both these teams have been this season.

"One of them must go on a run now to get that Champions League spot."

Who finishes higher?

Man Utd were 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge, but need to go on a run to make the Champions League, according to Gary Neville

"I could swing from week-to-week. I could say Manchester United now because I feel quite confident about what they've done but I could be sat here this time next week doing Monday Night Football and United have lost and Chelsea have won, and we would be back to where we were.

"Neither team gives me ultimate belief and faith. I don't think you can trust either team to go on and run towards the end of the season. United can leave Stamford Bridge feeling confident but they are far from perfect."

What next for Man Utd?

Gary Neville hopes Bruno Fernandes can provide creativity for Man Utd, especially at Old Trafford

"The problem they've got is when they come up against a team who are solid. They have problems in creativity and breaking down a team that basically sits behind the ball in numbers. That's happened time and time again. It's a well-known pattern.

"When Manchester United don't have the ball against the top teams and the top teams have to come out at them, they look like quite an exciting team, and they've had some wonderful victories this season. They've even proved difficult for Liverpool at Old Trafford.

"Ultimately, United have a pattern about them in terms of the type of games they enjoy and the type of games they don't. Maybe Bruno Fernandes will be the difference in certain games now at Old Trafford. They will be hoping they can get a little bit more out him in terms of creativity and assists, but there's still a lot to do for them to convince us all that they can go on a consistent run."