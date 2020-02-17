Paul Pogba 'isn't Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's property', says Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba is "not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's property", according to his agent Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for comments he made about Paul Pogba, stating that the midfielder is neither the agent's or the Manchester United manager's "property".

Pogba, 26, has been absent for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with an ankle injury and continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The 2018 World Cup winner last played on Boxing Day, featuring for 45 minutes in United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

Solskjaer said before United's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Monday: "Paul is our player and not Mino's.

Raiola has previously said that Pogba wants to ‘win prizes’ at Manchester United

"I haven't sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I've not spoken to Mino, that's for sure."

On Monday evening, Pogba's representative Raiola responded on Instagram: "Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer's property, Paul is Paul Pogba's...

"BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

Pogba is under contract at United until 2021 and his deal includes the option of extending by a further year

"I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀

"I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.

"I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD."

0:43 Solskjaer says Pogba faces a challenge to get back to his best shape after an injury-hit season Solskjaer says Pogba faces a challenge to get back to his best shape after an injury-hit season

Pogba has featured for United just eight times this term, and Raiola has said that "Italy is like a second home" for the midfielder and that he would "not dislike" a move back to Serie A.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been reported as the two most likely destinations for Pogba if he leaves United this summer. He spent four years at the Allianz Stadium from 2012 to 2016.

The France international admitted that he was seeking a "new challenge" in 2019, while Raiola indicated later last summer that he was intent on finding a new club for his client.

3:21 Paul Pogba still wants to leave Manchester United and feels he can play at a higher level, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol. Paul Pogba still wants to leave Manchester United and feels he can play at a higher level, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Solskjaer was adamant Pogba would not be sold during the January transfer window and has adopted the same stance on the central midfielder's future since he became Manchester United manager.

Last month, Raiola exclusively told Sky Sports News that his "heart" was with United, but that he needs to be in a team which is competing in the Champions League.

Pogba returned for a second spell at Old Trafford from Juventus for a then-world record transfer fee of £93.25m in August 2016, and has since endured fractious relationships with both Solskjaer and former United boss Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports News has asked United for comment and will ask for a response from Solskjaer in the club's post-match press conference after their Premier League game at Chelsea.