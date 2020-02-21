Scott McTominay could be in Manchester United squad vs Watford, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could be included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for Sunday’s match against Watford.

McTominay has been out since United's Boxing Day win against Newcastle when he suffered knee ligament damage.

Asked if McTominay could make his return from injury on Sunday at Old Trafford, United manager Solskjaer said: "He might be in the squad.

"He had a rest day on [Thursday], so let's see how he is [on Friday]. I've not been surprised [by how quickly Mctominay has recovered] because that's the type that he is."

McTominay last played against Newcastle on Boxing Day

Asked about what McTominay will bring to the team when he completes his return, Solskjaer added: "He is a physical specimen, he's a leader, he never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him.

"He can sit with Nemanja Matic or Fred or he can be one of the runners in midfield. We were talking about that [on Thursday], we don't have enough runners past the striker.

"He used to be a striker before, Scott, so he is used to being in the box."

Odion Ighalo has made two substitute appearances for United

Odion Ighalo made his second substitute appearance for United in Thursday's 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Europa League and could be in line to make his first start on Sunday against former club Watford.

But Solskjaer says his inclusion will depend on the fitness of teenage striker Mason Greenwood, who has missed United's previous two matches with illness, and how quickly Anthony Martial recovers after Thursday's draw.

'United still in talks with Gomes and Chong'

Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes are out of contract in the summer

United academy graduates Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes, who are both out of contract in the summer, were left out of the squad for Thursday's game by Solskjaer.

Instead, they played for a United development team in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Club Brugge. Chong scored in a 2-0 victory.

Solskjaer hopes United can convince them to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

"We are still in talks with them," said Solskjaer.

"Tahith scored [on Thursday], he'd rather play a game than sit in the stands here, so it's just about making sure he is ready when he gets a chance.

"He played really well against Wolves in the FA Cup, I was very pleased with him then.

"The boys have got top class attitude, they're top boys, and we are doing what we can to keep them because in a few years we can see them becoming very, very good players."