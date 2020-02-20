Club Brugge 1-1 Man Utd: Anthony Martial scores crucial away goal in Europa League last-32 first leg

Anthony Martial pounced on a mistake to ensure Manchester United take an away goal into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Club Brugge following a 1-1 draw on Thursday night.

The Belgian side worked tirelessly throughout and were deserving of their 15th-minute lead when Dennis Bonaventure lobbed the onrushing Sergio Romero direct from Simon Mignolet's goal-kick.

But Martial restored parity after an error from Brandon Mechele 16 minutes later with a composed finish beyond the former Liverpool goalkeeper.

The lively Bonaventure forced Romero into two saves from an acute angle while Odilon Kossounou squandered another fine chance as United extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Image: Dennis Bonaventure celebrates putting Club Brugge in front on Thursday

Player ratings Club Brugge: Mignolet (7), Mata (6), Kossounou (6), Mechele (5), Deli (6), Rits (6), Balanta (5), Vanaken (6), Bonaventure (8), Tau (7), De Cuyper (8).



Subs: Vormer (6), De Ketelaere (5), Schrijvers (5).



Man Utd: Romero (7), Shaw (6), Maguire (7), Lindelof (6), Dalot (5), Williams (7), Pereira (6), Matic (6), Lingard (5), Mata (6), Martial (7).



Subs: Fred (6), Fernandes (6), Ighalo (5).



Man of the match: Dennis Bonaventure.

How United recovered from Brugge deluge

Club Brugge head coach Philippe Clement, who played under Gordon Strachan for Coventry City during the late 1990s, said his side would require "a miracle" to advance from the tie - but it was the hosts who made the better start.

The Belgians, who were eliminated from the Europa League at this stage last season, very nearly took a third-minute lead as after Luke Shaw switched off from a throw-in, Bonaventure saw his effort blocked by Victor Lindelof before Nemanja Matic hacked the ball to safety under pressure from Hans Vanaken.

Image: Brandon Williams was one of only four Man Utd players to retain their place

It has been several decades since Club Brugge were considered among the continent's elite, but the partisan home crowd were celebrating a contentious opener on the quarter-hour mark.

Moments after Mignolet had denied Andreas Pereira with a fine fingertip save, United felt they ought to have had a second successive corner when Matic's effort was deflected wide. Referee Alexei Kulbakov awarded a goal-kick which replays showed was allowed to be taken despite a moving ball, and United paid the ultimate price.

Team news Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six alterations as Manchester United lined up against Club Brugge in the Europa League.



Sergio Romero started in goal for the round of 32 first leg in Belgium, where Victor Lindelof returned to the starting line-up after illness.



Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot also started against Club Brugge, who had former Liverpool player Simon Mignolet in goal.

Bonaventure - who scored twice against Real Madrid earlier this season - latched onto the long ball to lift his shot over the scampering Romero.

It was the first goal United had conceded in 408 minutes following four clean sheets and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were very nearly breached a second time three minutes later as Mats Rits dragged his shot from inside the box wide.

1 - Simon Mignolet is the first goalkeeper to provide an assist in the Europa League since Guilherme for Lokomotiv Moscow against Sporting Lisbon in September 2015. Launch. pic.twitter.com/lM0cNfpTmh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2020

Bonaventure was proving a real nuisance to the United defence as just shy of the half-hour mark, he shrugged off the returning Diogo Dalot down the Brugge left before finding the legs of Romero at his near post.

United would make full use of their reprieve, but in fortuitous circumstances. There appeared very little danger as the debutant Maxim De Cuyper prepared to take a throw-in. Having picked out Mechele, the Brugge centre-back allowed the ball to run across his body, but Martial nipped in take possession, run clear and fire beyond Mignolet.

It was back in September 2015 when Martial, then a precocious 19-year-old famously scored beyond Mignolet to settle a contest against Liverpool. Some things never change.

Image: Martial capitalises on a mistake to haul Manchester United level

The torrential rain that lashed around the Jan Breydel Stadion subsided in the second period, and both sides had chances to earn a slender lead heading into the second leg next Thursday at Old Trafford.

Kossounou's sloppy pass allowed Juan Mata to set up Martial down the left channel, and his cross was very nearly deflected into his own net by Clinton Mata just four minutes into the restart.

Bonaventure was next to go close moments later as he was too quick and powerful for Shaw down the left, but again the acute angle got the better of him as his shot was kept out by Romero.

A raft of substitutions, including a second United appearance for Odion Ighalo, interrupted the flow of the second period, but Brugge still had a glorious chance to pinch a memorable win as Bonaventure's cross was scuffed wide by Kossounou as United claimed a creditable draw from a below-par display.

What the manager said...

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer salutes the travelling United supporters in Bruges

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "They were difficult conditions out there. It was almost like an AstroTurf. The ball was very quick and lively.

"Anything could have happened so I'm pleased we got the away goal. Anthony was very composed with his finish, but we know we can play better."

Man of the match - Dennis Bonaventure

The Club Brugge forward is developing a reputation as a big-game player having given Real Madrid an almighty scare at the Bernabeu with two goals in October, and he might well have had a hat-trick against a recently-improved United rearguard.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League in January, and his price will have risen following another vibrant display against one of Europe's elite clubs.

The eyes of Nigeria were once more trained on the Manchester United dugout in anticipation for Ighalo's introduction in the second period, but it was his countryman Bonaventure who was the standout performer, very nearly providing Kossounou with a late winner.

Opta stats

Club Brugge are winless in their last 11 meetings with English sides in all competitions (D3 L8) since a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the 1994-95 Cup Winner's Cup quarter-final.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions (W3 D1), their longest unbeaten streak on the road since March 2019, when they won nine in a row.

Club Brugge have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Europa League matches, failing to do so in their last five games in the competition (excl. qualifiers)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's has been directly involved in four goals in his last four appearances on the road in all competitions (3 goals, 1 assist), as many as in his previous 10 games.

