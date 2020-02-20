FC Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic: Fraser Forster penalty save earns draw after VAR intervention

Fraser Forster's fine penalty save earned a 1-1 draw for Celtic in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Copenhagen at Telia Parken in Denmark.

Odsonne Edouard put Celtic ahead in the 14th minute with a cute lob over Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Copenhagen came out fired up after the break and deservedly equalised through 34-year-old former Sunderland striker Dame N'Doye.

VAR - newly introduced to the Europa League - helped award the Danish side a penalty after Ryan Christie handled the ball in the area, but Forster saved Jens Stage's penalty brilliantly to salvage a draw ahead of the second leg at Celtic Park next Thursday.

Team news Celtic lined up with youngster Jeremie Frimpong – making his European debut - and natural winger Jonny Hayes at right-back and left-back.



With striker Leigh Griffiths missing Neil Lennon went with James Forrest and Ryan Christie out wide with three midfielders behind lone frontman Odsonne Edouard.



Meanwhile Copenhagen, managed by former Wolves boss Stale Solbakken, lined up with former Premiership footballers in Guillermo Varela and Bryan Oviedo at full-back and ex-Hull and Sunderland striker Dame N’Doye up front.

How Hoops earned a draw in Denmark

The game exploded into life inside half a minute when Celtic's Edouard raced through on goal from Christie's cute slide-rule pass, but goalkeeper Johnsson did well to smother the effort and Victor Nelsson blocked the rebound.

Minutes later, Edouard had another one-on-one after Christie teed him up again but Johnsson once again was alert off his line to block the poked shot and sprint back to kick away Olivier Ntcham's goalbound follow-up.

Inside 15 minutes it was third time lucky as the lively Christie broke down the right and set-up Callum McGregor, who drew the defender and shipped it on to Edouard. The Celtic striker took a touch and, with Johnsson and Nelsson advancing, chipped it daintily into the corner.

Image: Odsonne Edouard could have had a hat-trick inside 15 minutes

On the half-hour mark, former Everton and Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo almost scored the equaliser. Christopher Jullien gave the ball away carelessly moments after a head injury and the Costa Rica international almost capitalised after Michael Santos' quick pass, curling just wide of Forster's left-hand post on his weaker foot.

After the break, the hosts deservedly equalised. Ntcham tried a risky turn just outside the box and gave the ball away. Rasmus Falk slipped it through to Senegalese striker N'Doye, who smashed it past a helpless Forster for his 10th goal of the season.

Player ratings Copenhagen: Johnsson 8, Varela 7, Nelsson 7, Sigurdsson 6, Oviedo 7, Biel 5, Stage 5, Zeca 7, Falk Jensen 7, N'Doye 7, Santos 7.



Subs: Kaufmann 8, Bengtsson 6, Papagiannopoulos 6



Celtic: Forster 8, Frimpong 6, Ajer 8, Jullien 7, Hayes 8, Brown 6, McGregor 6, Ntcham 6, Forrest 7, Christie 7, Edouard 8.



Subs: Elyounoussi 6, Bitton 6, Simunovic 6



Man of the match: Odsonne Edouard

McGregor burst past a sliding defender to set up a promising three-on-two, but with Edouard free to his left and Christie free to his right he opted for the shot himself and blazed over.

Edouard almost gave Celtic the lead once again and after Christie fed Jonny Hayes with an inch-perfect pass down the left wing, his low driven cross was touched towards goal by the Frenchman, but Sweden international Johnsson made himself big and blocked bravely.

On its European debut, VAR intervened. After the referee checked the pitchside monitor, Christie was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area, but Jens Stage's spot-kick was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Forster's fingertips.

Johnsson once again denied Celtic at the death, this time James Forrest's close-range near-post shot.

What the managers said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon stated his conviction that his side can progress after a solid away draw.

He said: "I wouldn't say confident but you can have belief. The players will believe that as well and they are capable of going through.

"I am happy with the away goal but disappointed we didn't score more goals, we had plenty of chances on the counter-attack. I am not going to be critical of the players as the quality of the chances we are creating are good."

The Hoops boss was also full of praise for Forster after the goalkeeper once again made a crucial penalty save.

He added: "He's brilliant, it's down to the work him and Stevie Woods do behind the scenes.

"I have no real complaints about the penalty, it has came off Ryan's arm and in an unnatural position.

"He's done brilliantly and it's a magnificent save."

What's next?

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at 3pm on Sunday, before welcoming Copenhagen to Celtic Park for the return leg of this last 32 Europa League tie next Thursday at 8pm.