Rangers and Celtic have a chance to 'flex their muscles' in Europa League, says Kris Boyd

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd says Rangers and Celtic have a chance to "flex their muscles" in Europe after the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League.

Celtic will travel to FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their knockout tie, while Rangers will host Portuguese side Braga at Ibrox on February 20 ahead of the return legs a week later.

Boyd believes both sides can progress in the tournament after avoiding La Liga and Premier League sides as well as heavy hitters dropping out of the Champions League such as Ajax and Inter Milan.

He said: "I'm sure they will both be happy with the draw - it could have been a lot worse - but it will still be very difficult. For Rangers, some think Braga will be straightforward when it definitely will not be.

1:11 Neil Lennon gives his reaction after Celtic are drawn against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League last-32 Neil Lennon gives his reaction after Celtic are drawn against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League last-32

"They topped Wolves' group and beat them at Molineux so it will be very difficult.

"Celtic, on the other hand, will be confident that they will be able to go about their business as it is a difficult tie but I don't think it will be one that they will lose too much sleep over and will be looking forward to it.

"It is a great opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles in Europe. They have had a lot of praise so far for their performances and I think both teams will be thinking 'bring it on'."

If both are successful in the next round then Rangers and Celtic could potentially face each other three times in a week in March if drawn together in the last 16 in Europe.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after giving Rangers the lead against Young Boys

While it's a tantalising prospect in the middle of an exciting Premiership title race, Boyd was also keen to highlight that progression for both sides would almost certainly result in two Champions League spots for Scotland next season.

"I think both will worry about that if they can get through," Boyd said of a potential Old Firm showdown in Europe.

"But both Rangers and Celtic will fancy their chances that they can get through and to potentially have two sides in the last 16 would be an unbelievable achievement for Scottish football.

The Celtic players and management team celebrate after the UEFA Europa League Group E match against Lazio

"For the co-efficient, and what it could mean for having two teams in the Champions League, it would be massive for our game. While Rangers were down the leagues other teams did not have the finances to compete in Europe but now Rangers and Celtic can.

"I know we have two massive clubs here but to potentially have two spots in Europe's top club competition would be an unbelievable achievement for a country of our size and I'm sure the money men at both will be looking at progression to the last 16 this year and what it could mean for the Champions League co-efficient."

Rangers skipper James Tavernier revealed after the draw that some of his team-mates were disappointed not to land the likes of Manchester United in the last 32 and Boyd thinks that shows where the players' mindset is in Govan after a difficult decade for the club.

0:47 James Tavernier admits some members of the Rangers squad were hoping to draw Manchester United in the Europa League last-32 James Tavernier admits some members of the Rangers squad were hoping to draw Manchester United in the Europa League last-32

"I think it is a realisation of where the club is - back against the elite in European competition," he said. "That's not the case with every team at the start of the Europa League but once you are in the last 32 or the last 16 then the big names start to appear coming down from the Champions League.

"Considering where the club has been - I don't think it was a tongue in cheek comment - it was a chance to have a massive club back at Ibrox in Europe and the club is used to having those sorts of games and nights.

"But it is an opportunity to look forward and say 'we are back'."