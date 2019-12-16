Rangers captain James Tavernier confident of Europa League progress

0:47 James Tavernier admits some members of the Rangers squad were hoping to draw Manchester United in the Europa League last 32 James Tavernier admits some members of the Rangers squad were hoping to draw Manchester United in the Europa League last 32

Rangers captain James Tavernier believes the club have the ability under Steven Gerrard to make progress through the knockout phases of the Europa League.

The Ibrox side drew Portuguese club Braga in the last 32 of Europe's second tier competition - the first time they have qualified for post-Christmas European football since 2011.

Gerrard is yet to lose a knockout tie in the competition during his Rangers tenure and Tavernier is excited by the opportunity of a longer run in Europe when it resumes in February.

"We believe if we play towards our best we will go toe to toe with anybody so I have full faith with the boys and everything we do," Tavernier told Sky Sports News at a Rangers Charity Foundation event.

"The gaffer has got his tactics spot on with every game we have played so we have full belief in whoever we play."

Rangers ensured progress past the group phase with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys last week

Tavernier insists Braga, who finished above Wolves in the group phase, will not be underestimated despite conceding there were hopes of a meeting with Manchester United within the Rangers squad.

"I know some lads maybe wanted [a club] like Manchester United," the 28-year-old said. "Our job is to play Braga now.

"It is the first club that the club has played them so that will be exciting. Obviously our aim is to get into the last 16 and see where it goes from there.

"I can imagine when our group was drawn, the teams might not have feared us until they actually played us. We have got to respect them no matter what.

"They will have good players because to top a group with Wolves, who have been fantastic during their campaign, [is notable]. I am sure a trip to Old Trafford wouldn't have been too bad but I am really looking forward to it."

Tavernier is aware of the importance of a positive result from the first leg at home on Thursday, February 20 before the return trip to Portugal on Wednesday February 26.

"We have got to take advantage of our first leg at home," he said.

"We have got to try and leave that first leg with a clean sheet and see what our front guys can do. Hopefully we can do that and finish the job over there."