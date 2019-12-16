Alfredo Morelos will learn from Motherwell red card, says Rangers' Ryan Jack

Alfredo Morelos is still waiting for his first goal against Celtic

Ryan Jack has backed Alfredo Morelos to learn his lesson after a lapse back into bad habits cost the Rangers striker yet another red card.

The Colombian was sent off five times last season but has largely kept his behaviour in check this term.

That all changed on Sunday as he was given his marching orders in the wake of scoring the clincher in Rangers' 2-0 win over Motherwell after aiming a gesture to the home support.

The striker - who now has 27 goals this season - will be banned for Friday night's crucial clash with Hibernian at Easter Road, but midfielder Jack is confident Morelos will tidy up his act.

"Alfredo has been excellent this season - I think his discipline has been unbelievable," said the Scotland midfielder.

"Today he maybe let it get the better of him and maybe over-celebrated towards the Motherwell fans. But Alfredo will bounce back.

3:38 Highlights of Rangers 2-0 win over Motherwell from the Scottish Premiership. Highlights of Rangers 2-0 win over Motherwell from the Scottish Premiership.

"He has been superb for us this season, has won us so many games and scored so many goals. He will bounce back.

"He has just seen himself going to celebrate. I don't think he has meant anything by it. The referee said that by the law it is a yellow card.

"It's a frustrating one because he has been on fire for us, scoring so many goals and winning us games."

Motherwell have vowed to investigate after a number of supporters responded to Morelos' gesture by hurling a series of objects - including coins, a lighter and a Bovril cup - towards the celebrating Rangers players.

Jack added: "There were a few coins and whatever else. We don't complain we just get on with it.

"If people are going to throw missiles and coins and whatever else at you, I think you have a right to celebrate. That's how I see it and I stand by it. But obviously the referee has seen it differently."

Steven Gerrard will now turn to Jermain Defoe to lead Gers attack in Leith later this week and Jack has full faith in the veteran Englishman.

He said: "I see Jermain training every day and he is outstanding. He works hard, probably as hard as any professional player I have ever seen. He is the first one in and last out every day.

"I'm sure Jermain is desperate for his chance and we have full belief that when he comes in there is always a chance he will score."