Allan McGregor and Steven Davis sign new Rangers contracts until 2021

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has extended his second spell at Ibrox

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis have signed new contracts to keep them at the club until the summer of 2021.

The 37-year-old McGregor is in his second spell at Ibrox, having rejoined from Hull City on a two-year deal in May 2018.

"It's very pleasing. I've not really been thinking about it but there was a wee bit in the contract that if I played a certain amount of games [that would trigger the extension]," he told Rangers TV.

"It's done now and I'm just looking forward to another year.

"I'm pleased I'm actually fit and staying healthy. I've done alright, I'm just disappointed we've not won anything yet. But hopefully we can change that."

Davis, 34, initially joined Rangers on a six-month loan deal before signing a one-year contract last summer.

The Northern Ireland international has now secured a new one-year deal.

Davis, who missed Sunday's Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic because of injury, added: "I know from my first spell, this club really draws you in and it is a great club to be a part of.

"I feel with the group we have got here, we are moving in the right direction."

The news comes 24 hours after Steven Gerrard signed a new contract with Rangers until 2024.