Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos lives on the edge, claims Kenny Miller

1:07 Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller was disappointed with Alfredo Morelos after his sending off against Motherwell but believes it's just part of his character Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller was disappointed with Alfredo Morelos after his sending off against Motherwell but believes it's just part of his character

Kenny Miller says Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos "lives" on the edge after the Colombian was sent off in Sunday's 2-0 win against Motherwell.

Morelos' temperament has been problematic throughout his time at Rangers. He was sent off five times last season; however, the striker has had a better disciplinary record this season.

The 23-year-old, after scoring a crucial second goal to put Rangers in total control against Motherwell, was sent off for a second yellow card after gesturing towards the home fans during his celebration.

Former player Miller - who scored 103 goals in 265 appearances over three spells at the Rangers - was disappointed by Morelos' actions, but believes it is just part of his character.

"He's managed to not get involved too much this season with the silly situations he has done over the last couple of years," Miller told Sky Sports News.

Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick against Hibernian in their last meeting. The Englishman looks set to deputise in Morelos' absence

"But he had seven shots in the first half, was very lively and unfortunate not to get a goal or two.

"Then he pops up with a goal in the second half and it turned out to be a real big goal and that allowed Rangers to ease the pressure, albeit he got sent off straight after.

"He was [playing on the edge] but that's where Alfredo lives. For players who are constantly under the scrutiny of opposition fans and getting pelted throughout the game, the emotion can sometimes take over a little bit when you get a goal.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 vs Motherwell

"It was a yellow card to the letter of the law. It's disappointing but it gives Jermain Defoe a chance to come in, get some game time and I have no doubt he'll do the job."

Morelos will miss Rangers' game against Hibernian on Friday night, meaning Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will likely turn to Defoe in his absence.

0:30 Gerrard says he will speak to Morelos about his behaviour after the Rangers striker was sent off for inciting the Motherwell supporters with his celebration Gerrard says he will speak to Morelos about his behaviour after the Rangers striker was sent off for inciting the Motherwell supporters with his celebration

Miller believes there is no need for concern, particularly as the Englishman scored a hat-trick in his last meeting with the Edinburgh club.

"Both players bring different qualities to the team," said Miller. "Alfredo with his energy, but Jermain will all his experience and goal threat as well.

"When he's been asked to deputise this year he's popped up with 14 or 15 goals already. He'll be an equal threat."