Chris Smalling open to extending stay at Roma

Chris Smalling is enjoying his time at Roma

Chris Smalling is open to extending his stay at Roma beyond this season.

The 30-year-old central defender is on a season-long loan spell from Manchester United and has quickly settled into life in the Italian capital, playing all 90 minutes in 19 of Roma's last 20 Serie A matches.

Smalling is contracted to United until June, 2022 and the club have an option to extend that for a further year, but he admits he would consider making a permanent move to Roma this summer.

Asked if he wanted to extend his stay at Roma, Smalling told the BBC: "Yeah, I think the plan at the start of the season was to contribute as much as I can and then hopefully if we've all had a good season and hit our ambitions then those discussions can take place.

"I've been more than happy with my first half of the season, it's now just making sure that we kick on and finish the season strongly because we have a lot to play for.

"Coming over here and trying to hit the ground running with football was the priority. But my family settling in and me learning the language and enjoying the culture, it's something you need to make the most of.

"My family and I definitely are."

Chris Smalling hopes to convince Gareth Southgate to bring him to Euro 2020

Smalling has been capped 31 times by England but has not played for his country since 2017, when Gareth Southgate raised concerns publicly over his passing ability.

However, Smalling hopes his good form in Serie A may have caught Southgate's eye ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

"Obviously it's been a couple of years now, but that ambition is always there with England," Smalling said.

"I know that Gareth and the coaching staff have been to a few of my games over here and I guess you know you are in their thoughts if you are playing at a top club.

"I hold those aspirations, and I just try to focus on here and what comes, comes. But I would very much like to be part of [the Euros], for sure."