Manchester United greats turn out for Harry Gregg funeral in Coleraine

A mourner holds an order of service at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer Harry Gregg

The funeral of Manchester United great Harry Gregg took place in his hometown of Coleraine in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Former Northern Ireland international Gregg, who was named the best goalkeeper of the 1958 World Cup, died earlier this week aged 87.

He will be forever associated with the Munich Air Disaster on February 6, 1958, when a plane transporting Matt Busby's young Manchester United side back from a European game in the former Yugoslavia crashed on a snowy runway after a refuelling stop.

Gregg survived the crash that claimed 23 lives and twice returned to the burning fuselage to drag United team-mates and strangers to safety.

Sir Bobby Charlton arrives for the funeral of former team-mate Harry Gregg

He rescued United players Sir Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet from the BEA Flight 609, as well as a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured pregnant mother.

Charlton was among those who gathered to say farewell to a goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958 disaster is part of club folklore.

Fellow United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law also attended the service.

Gregg died earlier this week at the age of 87

His funeral coincidentally was held on the anniversary of Duncan Edwards' death. The 21-year-old United and England star was the final victim of the disaster, dying in a Munich hospital two weeks after the tragedy.

Members of the Edwards family attended Gregg's funeral in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. The town centre church was packed to capacity, with a large crowd listening outside in the rain.

In nine years at United, Gregg played 247 times, including in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Gregg became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Sir Matt Busby's United paid Doncaster £23,000 in 1957.

He won just 25 caps for his country during an international career that was hampered by injury.

Gregg made 247 appearances for Manchester United

Gregg's son John-Henry paid tribute to his father on behalf of the family. He joked that his arrival in heaven may disturb the tranquillity.

"I believe my dad's life is something - even though we are hurting - that should be celebrated because, as they say, he certainly was a one off," he said.

A further statement from the Gregg family read: "The Gregg family would like to express our appreciation and amazement at the level of support we have received and viewed since the passing of Harry, husband to Carolyn and father of Linda, Karen, Julie, Jane, Suzanne and John-Henry.

"The family have been overwhelmed by the coverage both locally and worldwide. The sheer volume of private messages which have been received and those posted via social media has been incredible. Reading them has given us all such a huge lift and comfort at this otherwise sad time.

Gregg was named best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden

"Although his background was firmly rooted in football, we have been amazed by the outpouring of admiration being bestowed on him from the entire sporting community and indeed from all walks of life.

"In his own words, being transferred to Manchester United was like a dream coming true, but if truth be told he would have paid to have played for them, if he had been a rich man.

He was also incredibly proud of his connection to Coleraine and even more so that of Northern Ireland.

"Although hurting deeply as a family it is our hope that this time and the funeral itself can be used as an opportunity for supporters everywhere to celebrate his great life, achievements and associations.

"In closing we would like to express our particular gratitude to all the support being received from local authorities, businesses and those assisting with the logistics of the funeral arrangements".