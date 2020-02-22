Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano Ronaldo inspired me to play for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream" to play for Manchester United.

The 25-year-old eventually realised his dream on Deadline Day when he completed a £46.6m move from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon following lengthy talks throughout January.

The Portugal international says he is ready to follow in his idol Ronaldo's footsteps and bring silverware back to Old Trafford.

"I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and he's a player I've always followed," Fernandes said.

"When Cristiano burst on to the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success.

"That's why it was a dream of mine to play for Manchester United and I'm very pleased to be here because it's a childhood dream come true.

"I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in.

"I'm an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we're in."

'Cristiano gave me a good reference'

Fernandes arrives in the Premier League highly regarded with Ronaldo himself backing his Portugal team-mate to shine.

As well as the praise, the midfielder says he can handle any pressure and expectations that come his way with the hefty price tag.

"I didn't speak to [Ronaldo] before coming but did after my arrival," Fernandes said.

"I know some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and what I was like as a player and a person.

"I know he spoke highly of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message after to thank him for his kind words.

"Pressure always has to be present in our day-to-day and we have to be under pressure to improve every day.

"I'm a person who demands a lot from myself and always want more and to do better.

"That's why, regardless of the transfer fee, I wanted to keep improving and be a better player."