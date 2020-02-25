Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says Liverpool deserve to be where they are

Paul Pogba: "Liverpool are way ahead of everyone else"

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that Liverpool deserve to be where they are, top of the Premier League with a 22-point lead.

Jurgen Klopp's team need just four more wins to lift a first top-flight trophy in 30 years and Pogba has admitted Liverpool will be worthy winners: "As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title," Pogba told ESPN.

"We don't want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to an opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

"They are so way ahead of everyone else, they have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy."

"They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid]."

Pogba has been out with an ankle injury since Boxing day but took to Instagram on Monday to post an update on his progress accompanied by the word "soon" and an egg timer emoji.