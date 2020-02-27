Anthony Martial: Manchester United striker misses game against Club Brugge due to muscle injury

Anthony Martial has picked up an injury

Anthony Martial was left out of the Manchester United squad for Thursday’s Europa League game against Club Brugge after picking up a muscle injury in training.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the French forward suffered the injury on Wednesday and admits he is unsure how long it will keep him out for.

Solskjaer told MUTV: "He didn't feel right after training yesterday, or he walked off during training. He's injured.

"So hopefully it won't be too bad but I don't really know yet how long he'll be [out for]."

Odion Ighalo was handed a start against Club Brugge

Odion Ighalo was handed his first Manchester United start in Martial's absence.

The deadline-day loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua was among seven changes to the side that drew in the round-of-32 first leg in Belgium last week.

Scott McTominay returned to the starting line-up for the first time since sustaining a knee injury on Boxing Day.

Martial's injury is a blow for United.

The 24-year-old had been in fine form, scoring in each of United's past three matches.

United are already without Marcus Rashford, who is out with a double stress fracture in his back. Solskjaer said last week the England international is "touch and go" to return for United this season.

The game against Club Brugge is the first of four in 10 days for United. They travel to Goodison Park on Sunday to play Everton in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports.

They then travel to Pride Park Stadium next Thursday to play Derby in the FA Cup fifth round, before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, live on Sky Sports.