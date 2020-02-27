Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (6-1 aggregate): Bruno Fernandes shines as United cruise into last 16

Bruno Fernandes shone for Manchester United as they thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 in their Europa League last-32 second-leg tie, winning 6-1 on aggregate.

Fernandes scored his second United goal when he converted from the spot in the 27th minute - three minutes and 40 seconds after it was awarded - when Simon Deli stuck his arm out at a Daniel James shot, with VAR intervening to confirm the decision.

The Portugal international was also the starting point for the next two goals, with Odion Ighalo (34) scoring for the first time in a United shirt before Scott McTominay (41) drove an effort home on his first start since Boxing Day.

It looked like Brugge would see out the second half without conceding, but two goals in the final 11 minutes compounded their misery. Both were scored by Fred too, turning home from a Jesse Lingard cut-back (82) before a thunderous second with the last kick of the game (90+3).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions - with only Brugge scoring against them in the first leg during that run - and will discover their next opponents in the Europa League last-16 draw on Friday.

More to follow...