Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Club Brugge.

Europa League Round of 32.

Manchester United 5

  • B Fernandes (27th minute pen)
  • O Ighalo (34th minute)
  • S McTominay (41st minute)
  • Fred (82nd minute, 93rd minute)

Club Brugge 0

  • S Deli (sent off 22nd minute)

6-1

Latest Europa League Odds

Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (6-1 aggregate): Bruno Fernandes shines as United cruise into last 16

Fernandes has a hand in three United goals, Fred scores twice and Odion Ighalo scores his first goal for the club

Thursday 27 February 2020 22:22, UK

Manchester United&#39;s Bruno Fernandes (right) celebrates scoring his side&#39;s first goal with Fred
Image: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Fred

Bruno Fernandes shone for Manchester United as they thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 in their Europa League last-32 second-leg tie, winning 6-1 on aggregate.

Fernandes scored his second United goal when he converted from the spot in the 27th minute - three minutes and 40 seconds after it was awarded - when Simon Deli stuck his arm out at a Daniel James shot, with VAR intervening to confirm the decision.

The Portugal international was also the starting point for the next two goals, with Odion Ighalo (34) scoring for the first time in a United shirt before Scott McTominay (41) drove an effort home on his first start since Boxing Day.

It looked like Brugge would see out the second half without conceding, but two goals in the final 11 minutes compounded their misery. Both were scored by Fred too, turning home from a Jesse Lingard cut-back (82) before a thunderous second with the last kick of the game (90+3).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions - with only Brugge scoring against them in the first leg during that run - and will discover their next opponents in the Europa League last-16 draw on Friday.

More on this story

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to win £250k for free on Saturday. Entries by 3:00pm.