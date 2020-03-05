Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby after missing United's FA Cup tie at Derby

Harry Maguire has suffered a slight ankle injury

Harry Maguire is doubtful for Sunday's Manchester derby after missing Manchester United's FA Cup tie at Derby with a slight ankle injury.

The England international faces a race to be fit to face neighbours Manchester City, in a vital match for their top-four hopes.

Maguire expressed his disappointment on social media after he was ruled out of the match at Pride Park on his 27th birthday.

He said: "Disappointed to miss out through injury - Working hard to get fit ASAP. Good luck to the lads."

Maguire missed City's last trip to Old Trafford, a 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in January.