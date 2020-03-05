Manchester United News

Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby after missing United's FA Cup tie at Derby

Manchester United vs Manchester City is live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm

Last Updated: 05/03/20 7:36pm

Harry Maguire has suffered a slight ankle injury
Harry Maguire has suffered a slight ankle injury

Harry Maguire is doubtful for Sunday's Manchester derby after missing Manchester United's FA Cup tie at Derby with a slight ankle injury.

The England international faces a race to be fit to face neighbours Manchester City, in a vital match for their top-four hopes.

Maguire expressed his disappointment on social media after he was ruled out of the match at Pride Park on his 27th birthday.

He said: "Disappointed to miss out through injury - Working hard to get fit ASAP. Good luck to the lads."

Maguire missed City's last trip to Old Trafford, a 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in January.

