Bruno Fernandes will become a Manchester United 'legend', says Diogo Dalot

Bruno Fernandes will become a Manchester United "legend", according to team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Fernandes made an instant impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after signing in January and until the recent postponement of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalot, who is also an international team-mate of Fernandes with Portugal, has expressed his excitement at United's future with Fernandes in the side, once football eventually resumes.

"He's a top guy, a top player. He is going to be legend, no doubt about that," he told the official Manchester United podcast.

"He's unbelievable, he can better of course as well. He's going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he's going to be a very good player for this club.

"He was the captain at Sporting, of course he's an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he's played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It's going to be very good for him."

Dalot, who signed for United from Porto in 2018, has taken a little longer to make an impact at Old Trafford but has made 13 Premier League starts, having bought his boyhood club Escola de Futebol O Fintas a bus with his first pay-cheque.

Bruno Fernandes has developed a close relationship with Diogo Dalot since his arrival

"It was one of the first things I thought to do when I came here because when I moved to Porto they didn't win nothing, Porto didn't pay them," he said. "Porto gave them six Nike balls, it was the first Nike balls that the club had.

"Of course when I moved, because it was a very long period (since leaving Fintas), they didn't win nothing from my move to United.

"That's why I took my first salary to buy a van for them so they can travel with the kit, travel from home, take them to training as well. I remember back in the days my father was doing that job as well. My father was picking me, picking a teammate, picking this teammate, and then all back to training and then all back home."