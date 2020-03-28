Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward making progress after back injury

2:44 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury - and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide children with food while schools are closed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury - and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide children with food while schools are closed

Marcus Rashford says he feels "10 times better" than he did at the beginning of the month as the Manchester United forward edges closer towards returning to full fitness.

Rashford was in the middle of a run of form, scoring seven goals in eight Premier League games, before suffering a double stress fracture in his back in January.

The injury looked set to bring the England forward's season to a halt, but Rashford has revealed he is on the mend and on course to resume training, once players return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago," Rashford exclusively told Sky Sports News.

Rashford injured his back against Wolves in January

"I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it's just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team.

"I'm in a much better place. I'm much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive."

Much of Rashford's rehabilitation is being done from home because of the lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford admits he misses the thrill of playing for United and being alongside his team-mates.

"Everyone is just dealing with the circumstances as well as they can," the 22-year-old added.

"I've just been in my house doing my gym work and recovery, reading books, watching Netflix and just doing what I can do to make the time pass further.

1:12 Full Time Devils' Jay Mottershead says Manchester United's form prior to the suspension had put them in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League Full Time Devils' Jay Mottershead says Manchester United's form prior to the suspension had put them in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League

"There's not really anything you can do that comes close to being in the changing room and being in the team, so I'm not trying to chase that high.

"I had to have time off anyway because of my injury but I'm fortunate enough to have a bike in the gym downstairs. Not much in that sense has actually changed for me because I can still do my daily routine that I was doing."

Rashford working with FareShare charity

Rashford is also heading up a campaign in association with the FareShare charity, which aims to raise £100,000 to help supply food to children who usually have free school meals but are currently unable to access them.

"I didn't know how high the numbers were of kids not eating at home other than school meals. That number kind of shocked me," Rashford added.

"And then I remember speaking to a friend who was saying there was an opportunity where we can help these people and FareShare allowed us to make it work.

"Staring up with FareShare - I don't think I've actually ever done something at such short notice before. I thought let's try and get to £100,000 and right now we're on £97,000."