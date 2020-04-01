Marcus Rashford would relish Jadon Sancho signing at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has revealed he would relish playing alongside Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford believes Jadon Sancho is the embodiment of the "new generation of a footballer" and would relish the chance to play alongside him at Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund have revealed they will not stand in the way of Sancho leaving the club when the transfer window re-opens, an announcement that put a host of clubs across Europe on alert.

United are one of the clubs linked with signing Sancho and, speaking in an Instagram Live Q&A with Bleacher Report, Rashford expressed his hope of his England team-mate joining him at Old Trafford.

Asked how Sancho would link up with the United attack, Rashford replied: "I think our link-up play would be good.

"Sancho is a great player, he's like the new generation of player. He's exciting to watch him become the player he is developing into. Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good."

The 22-year-old added: "Sancho plays off the cuff, he's creative, imaginative, and those are the things that you need to do well in this generation [of football]."

Rashford impressed by Fernandes impact

Bruno Fernandes is unbeaten in his first nine United games during which he has scored three goals

Rashford has been out of action for United since January with a serious back injury that plunged the rest of his club and international season into doubt before the coronavirus outbreak.

In Rashford's absence, January signing Bruno Fernandes has stepped into the breach, seamlessly adapting to life at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been impressed with what he has seen and cannot wait to play alongside the Portuguese, adding: "He's creative, he's forward-thinking, he always wants to play the ball forward and create opportunities.

"It's going to be good to play with him, hopefully we can have some good times. He's got such a positive attitude, the vibe he brings to the team is just positive.

"Even when he does lose the ball or makes a mistake, he's always running, working hard to win it back and that definitely rubs off on the other players. He's had a positive impact so hopefully he carries that on."

Rashford reflects as recovery ramps up

Rashford has stepped up his recovery from injury during the suspension coronavirus lockdown and has also taken the time to assess United's season on a whole.

"It's been an up and down season so far," he said. "It started off very difficult and we struggled to get a rhythm and winning games.

"But as the season has gone on, we've definitely got stronger and you can see the lads are playing with confidence and we're playing with real quality.

"Right now we are in a good position, we are into the next round of the Europa League, we've got the FA Cup, there are things to look forward to."