Coronavirus: Manchester United choose not to use government furlough scheme for staff

Manchester United will not be using the government's furloughing scheme to protect around 900 full-time members of staff during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In an email addressed all those affected, chief executive Ed Woodward confirmed the club would instead continue to pay all employees as if they were working as usual.

Staff have also been assured of flexibility around any care responsibilities during the lockdown while those unable to work from home or on a reduced workload were encouraged to volunteer with the NHS or local community.

Goodwill payments for non-matchday casual workers, around 950 people, have also been extended until June 1, covering average weekly pay based on hours worked between December and February.

The club added, they would 'continue to make the goodwill payments already committed to matchday casual workers for the remainder of this Premier League season' and would be considering how to further support this group which includes around 3,000 people.

More to follow....