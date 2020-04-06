Matt Le Tissier urges Premier League clubs to reconsider furloughing non-playing staff

4:05 Matt Le Tissier believes Premier League clubs furloughing non-playing staff has "damaged" football Matt Le Tissier believes Premier League clubs furloughing non-playing staff has "damaged" football

Matt Le Tissier says Premier League clubs should reconsider furloughing non-playing staff and says it is "damaging" to football.

Five Premier League clubs have announced they will place some non-playing staff on furlough leave which includes last year's Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham.

The move by Liverpool was criticised by former players Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann.

Le Tissier says the clubs are taking advantage of a scheme that was not meant for them.

He told Sky Sports News: "The (football's) image has been damaged a little bit. I think it's trying to be repaired and what will happen going forward will repair it. I don't think when you see huge clubs furloughing their staff sends out the right image.

Liverpool owner John W Henry has faced criticism for furloughing staff

"I find it a little bit strange if I am honest. I think it's taking advantage of a situation put in place by a government in good faith and for businesses that are going to struggle with this.

"For businesses who are making quite big profits, it is difficult to understand why they would do that.

"I think they are taking advantage of a situation. They are looking at it from a purely business perspective. Sometimes things happen in the world that goes beyond business and beyond money. That needs to be looked at again and this situation needs to be looked at from a moral point of view."

Manchester City announced on Sunday that they would not be placing their staff on furlough leave while the Premier League pledged to donate £20m to the NHS on Friday.

Le Tissier was taking time out from volunteering with FareShare, who help distribute food across the country for the most vulnerable. Volunteer or donate to here.