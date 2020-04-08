Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exclusive: Manchester United boss confident club will strike in transfer market

7:24 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will do the business in the transfer market when football returns. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will do the business in the transfer market when football returns.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will do the business in the transfer market when football returns.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football, and its return date still up in the air, clubs may use the downtime to firm up their targets in the transfer window, which may also be delayed, and use digital scouting techniques.

When it comes to Manchester United, Solskjaer admits the club are still planning ahead when it comes to transfers, and is confident they compete in the market with their financial might.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the postponement of the Premier League season and the future of the club, including potential transfer business once football resum

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves, Solskjaer said: "Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens.

"We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we've evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we've looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this."

Asked whether United can exploit the market when football returns, Solskjaer said: "Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

"I'm sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to."

Asked whether the chase for players has accelerated during football's postponement, Solskjaer said that it is inevitable there will be more messages between him and his coaches regarding transfers.

But while insisting United are planning ahead in the market, Solskjaer says the situation has also allowed him more time with his family

"Of course there will be text messages and WhatsApp messages more often. But the biggest difference for most of us is that when you're a footballer you don't really get to spend much time with your family.

The likes of Paul Pogba could return fully fit from the coronavirus postponement

"That's been a big plus, if you're allowed to say that anything has been a big plus in this situation. But yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far."

Football's postponement may also allow the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to fully recover from injuries, something Solskjaer says is a benefit if they can return at a similar or better level than other players.

Solskjaer, whose side are currently fifth in the Premier League with nine games remaining, is also confident his United players will cope well with the forced break, and has seen evidence previously that his squad return focused from periods with little time on the pitch.

"Paul and Marcus have been out, now we've still got games left, and I think everyone in the league will start more or less on the same level. Maybe they've got more motivation to keep going now, as they can see when they're back they may be on the same level or even a better level physically.

"In a way, they have got an opportunity here to play a bigger part in this season than they had hoped. And they are big players for us, some of the most important players.

"I've always been impressed with the players when we've had breaks. When we came back from pre-season they were really focused. We've had the mid-season break now, we did a few things tactically in Marbella in that week and they came back focused.

"We can kick on, I'm sure we can get a good start and climb up that table if we keep doing the right thing. Even with the FA Cup and Europa League, if that does go ahead, we've got good chances there."