Juan Mata hails Jadon Sancho a 'great player' amid Manchester United interest

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Jadon Sancho is a "great player" but refused to comment on a potential move for the Borussia Dortmund winger to Old Trafford.

United are interested in signing the 20-year-old this summer but face a battle for his signature from other top Premier League sides as well as Europe's elite, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both keen.

Dortmund will demand at least £100m for Sancho this summer, although at this stage no club is favourite to sign him, with Sancho wanting to play in the Champions League.

Asked about the possibility of Sancho joining United, Mata - chatting to fans on an Instagram live stream as part of his Common Goal coronavirus help fund - said: "Should we sign Jadon Sancho?

"What do you want me to say? We all know he's a great player. He's having a fantastic season at Dortmund.

"But it's not my responsibility to speak about those things. I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that."

Juan Mata was speaking about Sancho in an online chat with fans to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

The Spaniard was joined after by Sancho's Dortmund team-mate Mats Hummels, who made light of Mata's comments on the England star.

The German defender said: "I was listening to you talking about Sancho! I understand that."

Sancho is in fine form this season having scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances, while in the Champions League he has been directly involved in four goals in eight games.