Manchester United keen to hold trials of rail seating at Old Trafford

Manchester United are keen to hold trials of rail seating at Old Trafford should the current season be completed.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak the club and Trafford council had been in positive talks regarding a trial of rail seating that would allow a safe standing facility at United's stadium.

The intention was for a trial to begin at Old Trafford during the current season and it is understood that both parties would still like to continue with possible trials if the season was to recommence.

However, the club and the local council are fully aware that commencing any trials would depend on the outcome of the current government restrictions being lifted and would also require full involvement of supporters.

Rail seating at Old Trafford would allow some supporters to stand against a barrier whilst watching games in the hope that this would improve safety in the area of the stadium chosen.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Wolves have already installed rail seating at their grounds and Scottish side Celtic also have a similar section at their Parkhead stadium.