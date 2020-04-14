Manchester United's Paul Pogba reveals he was an Arsenal fan as a child

Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a second spell with United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he was an Arsenal fan as a child, largely due to his favourite player being fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

Pogba joined United from Le Havre as a 16-year-old in 2009, before leaving for Juventus in 2012 and then returning to Old Trafford four years later, for a then-world record transfer fee.

Arsenal's record goalscorer Henry was among a group of players, including Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, who Pogba named as his favourites as a young fan.

"I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan - obviously because of all the French players, you know," Pogba told United's official podcast.

"Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan.

Pogba arrives at Emirates Stadium ahead of last year's FA Cup tie against Arsenal

"I couldn't say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!"

Pogba has endured heavy criticism for his performances during his second spell at United, despite regularly contributing goals and assists, and winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

The 27-year-old had missed most of the current Premier League season with an ankle injury when it was suspended on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He had been closing in on a return to action as United battled a host of teams - including Arsenal - for a top-four Premier League finish and return to the Champions League.