Paul Pogba: My mother always told me I'd return to Manchester United

Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then world-record £89m

Paul Pogba says his mother told him that he would return to Manchester United after he left the club in 2012.

The France international joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2012 after becoming frustrated due to his lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

But despite swapping Manchester for Turin, Pogba says his mother always believed that he would one day make a return to the club.

Pogba told The Official Manchester United Podcast: "My mother always told me: 'You will go somewhere but come back.' She always said this.

"You know mothers - the things she said: 'You will come back here, don't worry' and that was just after [Pogba had left United]. She said you will come back to Manchester, don't worry, and I did."

Pogba hasn't featured for Manchester United since Boxing Day

Pogba returned to United in 2016 for a then world-record fee and he says he came back to finish what he had started at the club which he developed through the youth system.

He said: "When I came back, I was really happy to come back. I left it and didn't finish. I started something but I didn't finish. I just went somewhere else - to finish it.

"Obviously, coming back where I started was for me, why I was really happy. Now I'm ready to come as a confirmed player not a youth player."

Pogba has missed the majority of the season so far due to injury but insists that his fitness setbacks have made him "more hungry to come back and do well."

He suffered a further setback following foot surgery earlier in the season and has not played since Boxing Day, but he is stepping up his recovery and will resume training when permitted to do so following the coronavirus pandemic.