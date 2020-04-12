Harry Kane: Tottenham have no intention of selling striker to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival

Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, Sky Sports News has been told.

Recent reports have suggested Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sanction Kane's departure to United for a world-record fee of £200m because of financial worries during the coronavirus crisis.

Spurs' stadium cost around £1bn and the pandemic is set to have grave financial repercussions on all Premier League clubs, with Tottenham moving early to furlough some non-playing staff.

Reports have also claimed Kane would be open to a move to United, but Sky Sports News has been told the England captain will not be leaving for Old Trafford or any other Premier League rival.

Kane refuses to rule out Spurs exit

Kane, who has been out injured since January with a hamstring problem, has openly spoken about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and says he is prepared to leave if the team does not progress.

The 26-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury but opened up to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp about his ambitions during an Instagram chat last month.

0:41 In an Instagram Live chat with Jamie Redknapp last month, Kane admitted he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club In an Instagram Live chat with Jamie Redknapp last month, Kane admitted he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club

Asked whether he would be at Tottenham for the rest of his career, Kane underlined his intent to be one of the world's best players and said he would not stick with Spurs if he did not feel he could achieve what he wants to at the club.

"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it," he told Redknapp.

3:14 Kane told Redknapp that he wants to win trophies 'sooner rather than later' in his career Kane told Redknapp that he wants to win trophies 'sooner rather than later' in his career

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either."

'I want to win team trophies'

Tottenham lost a Champions League final and a League Cup final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino and Kane said the failure to land silverware has been tough to take - especially given the quality in Spurs' squad over recent seasons.

However, he is optimistic that could change, given the track record of new boss Jose Mourinho.

1:21 At the start of April, former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp urged Kane to stay at the club At the start of April, former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp urged Kane to stay at the club

"We've been saying that for a couple of years now, we have got a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven't been able to get the trophies that, when you look from the outside, we've got the team to get," said Kane.

"It's a hard thing to take as a player. I want to win at everything I do so when we're coming close and you don't quite get there it's hard to take and starts to build up.

0:17 Kane had stepped up his recovery in training sessions with his team-mates before the coronavirus halted football Kane had stepped up his recovery in training sessions with his team-mates before the coronavirus halted football

"But from my point of view, and the team's point of view, all you can do is do everything you can, give your best to win every game, to win trophies. For one reason or another, we haven't quite got there yet.

"Next year, the gaffer now, it'll be his first chance to really have a pre-season with the team and embed his values into the team and we'll see what happens. Of course, I want to win, I want to win team trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later. So we will have to see how it goes."