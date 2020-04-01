Harry Kane will leave if Tottenham don't compete, says Harry Redknapp
Harry Kane will leave Tottenham unless he sees the club “pushing to win things”, according to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.
The Spurs and England captain indicated earlier this week he would be prepared to leave the club if he did not feel the team was progressing.
Spurs were eighth in the table before football was suspended and had been knocked out of both the Champions League and the FA Cup.
Redknapp says Tottenham need to rebuild and become competitive if they are to hang on to the 26-year-old, whose 181 goals makes him the third-highest scorer in the club's history.
"Listen, Harry is an ambitious boy. He's a fantastic professional, a great lad, and he wants to play and he wants to win things," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.
"They [Tottenham] need surgery in the summer, but are they going to be spending any money? Is anyone going to be spending money now in the next year or two and going for big transfers?
"He'll be looking at that and thinking 'hang on'.
"And what a player he would be for one of those top clubs. I don't want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.
"He'd be a great signing for anybody. He's a great player and a great professional - hopefully he'll stay at Tottenham but he won't stay unless he sees them pushing to win things."
Redknapp also called on football's stakeholders to do whatever it takes to make sure the current season reaches a climax before attention turns to when the next campaign might begin.
"I would love to see it fully completed before we ever start next season, whenever that may be," he added.
"I really want to see Liverpool win the league, I want to see the top four [race finish]. I want to see the teams in the Championship and other leagues get promoted.
"I think it should be finished and brought to a conclusion before we start next season. That's what I would like to see."