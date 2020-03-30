Tottenham offer stadium to NHS in fight against the coronavirus pandemic

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London

Tottenham have offered their stadium to the NHS in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with the club already using it to support vulnerable individuals affected by the outbreak.

Spurs, whose 62,000-seater stadium is one of the most advanced in the world, have held discussions with Haringey Council, the Greater London Authority and the NHS about making use of their venue.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community - never has this been more important than it is now.

"We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a club to assist."

Tottenham's new stadium officially opened on April 3, 2019

The north London club have announced their stadium basement car park is already being used as a storage base by the London Food Alliance - a new scheme to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable people in the capital during the coronavirus crisis.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been open for almost one year, is serving as one of Haringey's two hubs, along with Alexandra Palace - where high-profile darts and snooker events are held.

Tottenham's move comes after Manchester City allowed the NHS to partially take over the Etihad Stadium in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is also being opened up to help deal with the crisis after it was announced it will be converted into a temporary hospital providing around 2,000 additional beds to support the NHS.