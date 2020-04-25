Roy Keane: Shoots of Manchester United recovery but work still to be done

Manchester United may have restored the feel-good factor at Old Trafford but Roy Keane has warned there is still a way to go for the club's recovery.

United strung together an impressive 11-game unbeaten run before their progress was halted by the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keane has been impressed by United's resurgence and sees visible shoots of recovery but the former United captain has expressed a degree of caution, insisting there is work still to be done before the club can be classed and genuine title contenders again.

"There is certainly a feel-good factor back at United over the last couple of games," Keane, who won seven Premier League titles during his 12 seasons at Old Trafford, told The Football Show.

"There's also the thought in the back of your mind where you think if Paul Pogba can come back and Marcus Rashford can get fit this season, it would be a big boost for them.

"But it's still a long way back for United yet, they are a long way behind Manchester City and Liverpool. The signs are obviously a lot better than they were 6-12 months ago, the signings have all settled in well and will only get better with time.

Manchester United were victorious in the Manchester derby in March

"If we get around to playing games and they can have a good finish to the season, get one or two very good players again in the summer then that's another big step in terms of their recovery, but there is still a bit to go."

Manchester United have been linked with a raft a potential attacking signings when the transfer window re-opens.

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison are just a few of the names linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Keane believes the defence is in greater need of reinforcing.

1:38 Manchester United will be looking for players this summer, but what will dictate the type of player they need? James Cooper tells us more... Manchester United will be looking for players this summer, but what will dictate the type of player they need? James Cooper tells us more...

"People always talk about the big clubs needing attacking players," he added. "But I still United need one or two defenders.

"I'm not convinced with the centre-half [pairing], they need another centre-half, and I'm certainly not convinced by Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams has done well as a young kid, even though he's right-footed playing on that side."

