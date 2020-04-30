Coronavirus: Manchester United to deliver 60,000 free meals to NHS staff

More than 80 permanent and casual club staff have volunteered to prepare the food

Manchester United will deliver 60,000 prepared meals for NHS staff as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

In the coming weeks, meals will be delivered free of charge across four Manchester sites, with the first batch being sent out from Old Trafford on Friday.

The joint initiative is between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and the club's catering supplier, Bidfood.

"It is an honour to provide this service as part of our support to the NHS," said Manchester United COO Collette Roche.

"We are all indebted to them for what they are doing to protect and care for us all.

"Our talented chefs and catering team are extremely proud to be making a contribution to the national effort at this time."

Staff based at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust will benefit from the service.

Dr Pete Turkington, Chief Officer and Medical Director at Salford Royal, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of support by the local community and businesses who have been so generous with their donations for our staff during these incredibly challenging times."

More than 80 permanent and casual club staff have volunteered to prepare the food in the kitchens at Old Trafford in line with UK Government social distancing restrictions.

Staff and facility costs are being covered by United while all other costs will be underwritten by Manchester United Foundation.