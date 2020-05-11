Harry Maguire names Man Utd's Marcus Rashford as his most talented team-mate

Harry Maguire is a long-time admirer of Marcus Rashford

Harry Maguire has hailed Manchester United and England team-mate Marcus Rashford as the most talented footballer he has played with and believes the forward will have an "exceptional career."

Rashford has scored 14 league goals in 22 appearances for United before a double stress fracture to his back saw him sidelined in January.

Maguire described Rashford as a "wonderful player" and feels the academy graduate will emerge as a future leader.

"I think as a club, you should have a captain and rely on him, but you need to spread the onus of the leadership in the group," Maguire told the club's official podcast.

"He's always wanting to make himself available. I think you can see around the place, on and off the field as well, he's excellent with his charity work, which is great to see.

"On the pitch, like I said, he's amazed me. He's the most talented player I've ever played with."

Rashford made his senior international debut at the age of 18

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Maguire the captain's armband in his first campaign at the club, after the centre-back joined from Leicester last summer in a world-record fee for a defender.

Maguire has been impressed with Rashford's qualities both on and off the pitch, citing his charity work during the coronavirus pandemic as an example of his leadership qualities.

"I've always spoken so highly of Marcus when I have been with him in the England squad. I can't speak highly enough of him," he added.

"I think he's going to go on to have an exceptional career.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him but I think he's going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now."