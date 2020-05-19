Manchester United to refund fans for remaining home match tickets

Manchester United will refund supporters who had tickets for their remaining home matches

Manchester United have confirmed they will refund supporters for the club's remaining home fixtures, including their Europa League tie with LASK.

It comes as the proposed Project Restart for the Premier League will see matches played behind closed doors, an outcome United acknowledge will come as a disappointment to their fans.

A club statement released to season ticket holders at Old Trafford said: "'Dear -, While the Premier League and other football authorities have yet to finalise the arrangements to resume season 2019/20, following the publication of the UK Government's recovery strategy on 11 May, it is now widely accepted that any matches that may take place will only do so behind closed doors.

"We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home.

"To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the very best broadcast coverage of our games."

Premier League clubs are expected to return to training in small groups this week

While United's fixture with LASK has not formally been called off, should it go ahead it will be played closed doors and the club will therefore refund ticket holders.

The statement also acknowledged the potential issue of behind closed doors matches attracting fans who may be tempted to congregate outside.

Fears have been raised that playing matches at regular venues could lead to large gatherings and would go against government advice.

Just last week, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson insisted it would be a problem all over the country and not necessarily unique to Merseyside.

But United have urged fans to continue to follow the latest guidelines and to support the team from home should the season resume as planned.

0:30 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no risks can be taken with players' safety if the Premier League season is to resume Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no risks can be taken with players' safety if the Premier League season is to resume

"We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays," the statement continued.

"By supporting from home and following government guidance, you will be playing your part to keep your friends, your family and all United fans safe.

"This united effort to stay at home will give us the best chance of protecting the health of everyone in our community.

"We are committed to refunding ticket costs for these games and want to make the process as easy as possible for all supporters."

United have followed in the footsteps of Everton who announced a similar refund policy last week.

Arrangements for next season, as stated in an earlier club press release on March 27, also confirmed that the season-ticket renewal window would be suspended pending confirmation about when the 2020-21 campaign will start.