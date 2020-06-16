Marcus Rashford: Boris Johnson makes U-turn on free school meals after Manchester United striker's campaign

The government is extending its free school meal voucher scheme through a £120m Summer Food Fund, Downing Street said, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United forward Rashford, 22, had called for a U-turn in plans not to offer meals during the holidays.

He wrote an emotional open letter to MPs in which he said "the system isn't built for families like mine to succeed", but the Department for Education initially said it would not reverse its decision.

But Downing Street now says children that are eligible for free school meals in term time in England will get a six-week voucher.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.

"To reflect this we will be providing a Covid Summer Food Fund.

"This will provide food vouchers covering the six-week holiday period.

"This is a specific measure to reflect the unique circumstances of the pandemic.

"The scheme will not continue beyond the summer and those eligible will be those who already qualify for free school meals."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "This is another welcome u-turn from Boris Johnson.

"The thought of 1.3 million children going hungry this summer was unimaginable.

"Well done to @MarcusRashford and many others who spoke out so powerfully about this issue. #HolidaysWithoutHunger".

More to follow...