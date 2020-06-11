Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker will 'keep fighting' to tackle child hunger

Marcus Rashford has reiterated his commitment to ensuring children are fed

Marcus Rashford has vowed to “keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from".

The Manchester United striker headed up a campaign in association with FareShare during the lockdown period, originally aiming to raise £100,000 to help supply food to children who usually have free school meals but are currently unable to access them.

That target was reached in a matter of days and Rashford has already helped raise more than £20m for the charity.

The England international announced on social media on Thursday that a new target, to raise enough money by the end of June to supply three million meals to vulnerable people, has now also been reached.

And whilst I’m celebrating this, there is SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

In a message to his followers to Twitter, he wrote: "Guys, I have amazing news!

"We had a goal that by end of June we would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support.

"And whilst I'm celebrating this, there is so much more to do.

"Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can see his team coming together since their return to training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged by Manchester United's "camaraderie" in training and is confident his squad will have the right mentality when the Premier League season resumes.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 in their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.

"The first game is two weeks away so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," the United manager told the club's official website. "Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused against Tottenham.

"Gradually now, as we've got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

"That's vital for me in a team. That's one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else."

Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

