Man Utd fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The first three of Man Utd's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, starting with a clash at Tottenham on June 19 on Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will also host Champions League-chasing rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford on June 24, before they visit Norwich in the FA Cup quarter-finals three days later, followed by a trip to struggling Brighton on June 30.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Friday, June 19

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Man Utd vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Man Utd vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Man Utd