Man Utd fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Man Utd games confirmed, all on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:49pm
The first three of Man Utd's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, starting with a clash at Tottenham on June 19 on Sky Sports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will also host Champions League-chasing rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford on June 24, before they visit Norwich in the FA Cup quarter-finals three days later, followed by a trip to struggling Brighton on June 30.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
MAN UTD'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Friday, June 19
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
Man Utd vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Tuesday, June 30
Brighton vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Man Utd fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Man Utd vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Man Utd
Man Utd vs Southampton
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Man Utd vs West Ham
Leicester City vs Man Utd