Marcus Rashford: Manchester United stronger after lockdown

Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to an 11-game unbeaten run before football was suspended due to coronavirus

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United are in a "much stronger position" ahead of the Premier League's resumption than they were when the league was suspended in March.

Before the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to proceedings, United were in good form, having gone unbeaten in their previous 11 matches in all competitions.

The break has allowed Rashford to recover from the back injury that kept him out of the majority of those games and he is now ready to help United pick up where they left off in their first match in over three months, away to Tottenham on June 19 - live on Sky Sports.

He told United fan site Stretty News: "I think coming out of this lockdown we are in a much stronger position than we were going into it.

Rashford suffered a back injury against Wolves in February, but is ready to return when the Premier League resumes later this month

"I think we just need to take each game as it comes and not get too ahead of ourselves. We are working hard in training, gelling as a team with players coming back from injury, etc.

"For me personally, I felt I was having my best season to date before the injury hit so now I'm back fully fit I'm determined to push on."

While football was at a standstill, Rashford put his spare time to good use, teaming up with charity FareShare to donate free meals to children in the community.

His work was given special recognition by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, and the forward said: "I used to ride the bus through the city centre and think to myself that one day I'm going to be in a position to help and I will. That has stuck with me.

"10 years ago, I would have been one of those kids wondering where my next meal was coming from. I was lucky enough to have an evening meal when I got home, but a lot of kids don't get that."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged by Manchester United's "camaraderie" in training and is confident his squad will have the right mentality when the Premier League season resumes.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 in their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can see his team coming together since their return to training

"The first game is two weeks away so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," the United manger told the club's official website. "Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused against Tottenham.

"Gradually now, as we've got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

"That's vital for me in a team. That's one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else."

64 live games on Sky Sports from restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.