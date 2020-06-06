Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes midfield for Man Utd should work, says Ryan Giggs

1:09 Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Bruno Fernandes and believes a partnership with Paul Pogba should work Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Bruno Fernandes and believes a partnership with Paul Pogba should work

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes should be able to play together in Manchester United's midfield due to their individual quality, says Ryan Giggs.

Pogba was out with an ankle injury when Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January, instantly making a big impression on the Premier League, and becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford with three goals and three assists in his first eight appearances.

The France midfielder is now back to full fitness as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gears his side up for the Premier League's return on June 17.

Paul Pogba back in full contact Man Utd training this week

Speaking ahead of The Race - Wheels for Heroes, a virtual charity race organised to raise funds to provide new loan bikes for NHS workers to safely travel to work for free during the COVID-19 pandemic, Giggs says he is eager to see if the two midfielders can complement each other.

"You can't answer that question until the play together, whether or not they will gel. Good players should be able to play with good players but we'll have to wait and see. They both have lots of quality, it's about if they can complement each other now."

Giggs says he likes what he has seen from Fernandes and how the Portuguese has brought excitement back to Old Trafford, but argued it was too early to draw any comparisons on his impact at United with that of club icon Eric Cantona.

Giggs says it is too early to draw comparisons between Fernandes and Eric Cantona

"Ole's signings have been good, not only as players but they are good people. Fernandes coming in has given everyone a lift, it's an exciting end to the season.

"It's early doors to be talking about the players who have come in and made an impact [such as Eric Cantona] but certainly he's off to a great start.

"He's made players around him better and has just fitted in straight away. That's always what you pray for when a new signing comes in. He looks a good guy as well, he wants to play for the club. He's exciting, when he receives the ball he will try things, if something doesn't come off he will try it again, he's brilliant to watch.

"He's given everyone a lift, the players around him, the staff, the fans. A really positive start but a long way to go yet."

'Ighalo offers something extra'

Odion Ighalo extended his Manchester United loan deal until January 2021

Giggs was delighted Manchester United reached an agreement to extend Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021 earlier this week.

The former United midfielder says Ighalo gives Solskjaer a genuine centre forward presence the rest of his strikers lack.

"He's different, he's a centre forward where as the other players can play out wide," he said.

"He gives you something extra off the bench when he's not starting. Centre forwards always want to score goals, he's done that everywhere he has gone. It's positive that he is able to stay because he has done well. He makes an impact when he's on the pitch."

Ryan Giggs is joining Kevin Pietersen, Chris Froome and a wealth of other celebrities for The Race - Wheels for Heroes. Watch on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix, also via a stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.