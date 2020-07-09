Lucy Staniforth wants to 'make history' at Manchester United

Lucy Staniforth was part of the England squad at last summer's World Cup in France

England midfielder Lucy Staniforth is determined to win trophies after joining Manchester United Women on a two-year deal.

Staniforth joins United after leaving Birmingham at the end of June, having been with the club since 2018.

The 27-year-old made 43 appearances for Birmingham over two seasons and has 16 senior England caps.

Staniforth said in a United statement: "I'm really happy to have signed with Manchester United; it's the biggest club in the world and I'm so proud to be part of it.

"I've been impressed with the performances from last season and the club's future ambitions. I wanted to come here to win trophies and make history with this club, and I'm just excited to get started."

United boss Casey Stoney said: "I'm thrilled to have Lucy join United; she is a fantastic player who will add great depth to the strong midfield department we have built at the club.

"Lucy has so much experience in the women's game, having made her senior debut at 16 years old, and I know she can utilise that experience for us both on and off the pitch. We're really looking forward to working with her ahead of the new

season."

Staniforth had two stints with her first club Sunderland and also played for Liverpool before moving to Birmingham.