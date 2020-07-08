Lydia Williams: Arsenal Women sign Australia goalkeeper

Lydia Williams has made 88 international appearances for Australia

Arsenal Women have completed the signing of Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Melbourne City.

Williams has made 88 appearances for the Matildas and has twice been named Australia's Women's Footballer of the Year.

The 32-year-old becomes Arsenal's second signing of the summer, following last week's arrival of fellow Australian Steph Catley, who also joined from Melbourne City.

"To be given an opportunity to come over and play with some of the best players in the world is really exciting," Williams told Arsenal.com.

"I remember watching Arsenal as a young kid, so It's amazing to be a part of this team. I can't wait to meet all of my team-mates."

Williams' arrival gives Arsenal a third Australia international, with forward Caitlin Foord having joined the club in January.

Arsenal finished the 2019-20 season in third place in the Women's Super League after the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is another really important signing for us," head coach Joe Montemurro said.

"With the wealth of experience that Lydia brings, she can help the younger players that we've got, but more importantly she's a big-game player that will be solid and really contribute to the group."