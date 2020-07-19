Eric Bailly: Manchester United defender stretchered off after head clash against Chelsea

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly was stretched off with a head injury in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Bailly clashed heads with United captain Harry Maguire at the end of the first half at Wembley.

The Ivory Coast international initially got back up to his feet but concern grew after he went to the sideline and he was subsequently loaded on to the stretcher and given oxygen.

Maguire and Bailly both drew blood after the collision, but Maguire was able to continue with a bandage around his head. The United captain dispensed of it for the second half.

Bailly was replaced by French forward Anthony Martial in stoppage time of the first half.

Chelsea managed to take the lead before the half was up after Olivier Giroud's front-post flick evaded United goalkeeper David de Gea's grasp.

The west London club made it 2-0 just one minute into the second half after an error from De Gea allowed Mason Mount's long-range shot spill into the United net.