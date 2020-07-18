Premier League Review Podcast: Is this the best Man Utd team since Sir Alex Ferguson retired?

Is this the best Manchester United side since Sir Alex Ferguson left in May 2013?

Is the current Manchester United team the best since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013? We discuss that and more on the Premier League Review Podcast.

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

United are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, their longest such run since November 2010 under Sir Alex Ferguson (29 games). But with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side still battling it out for a top-four spot, is it fair to say this is the best United side since the great Scot left the club?

United have been on devastating form since the Premier League restart, scoring 21 goals in just eight games, and they face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday looking for a first piece of silverware since 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Maximum points from their last two games would still leave them 13 points short of Mourinho's tally from when they finished second in 2017/18, but it is undeniable the club have made progress since the spring.

So, the best United side in the post-Fergie era? It really does depend what your definition of "best" is.

For Sky Sports' Gerard Brand, this United side may be the most entertaining since 2013, but they need tangible success, consistency and durability to be called the best.

"Is this the best United side since Fergie left? Yes and no. Is this the most exciting United side to watch since Fergie retired? Yes, I think it is. They can score all sorts of goals, and the entire midfield and front three are on form.

0:30 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the positive atmosphere in his squad and says his players are fit and ready to go again Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the positive atmosphere in his squad and says his players are fit and ready to go again

"But the true test of a good team is how you react and get yourself off the canvas. The signs since the restart are good; they reacted well a few days after the shock late Saints equaliser, but the true test is to come again when things don't go their way for a couple of games back-to-back. I think there are still question marks there, and no team has won a domestic trophy with four or six weeks of good form.

"If we're looking at United since Fergie left, I do believe the best side they had on balance of both attack and defence sense was 2017/18 season under Jose Mourinho, earning 81 points and conceding just 28 goals all season. But many would say they sacrificed entertaining football for results... it really does depend on what floats your boat!"

Also on the Weekend Preview podcast, Jasper Taylor is joined by Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam and Paul Gilmour to discuss the battle at the bottom of the Premier League, with two teams from Watford, Aston Villa and Bournemouth facing the drop.

Just how important is Champions League qualification?

The panel also discuss just how important Champions League qualification is for the three sides battling it out for two places - Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United - beyond the reward of playing in Europe's elite competition.

Brand said: "I don't think you can underestimate how important this is for all three sides. People say: 'Well none of these sides will get past the last eight of the competition, what's all the fuss and excitement about?' But it's not just about competing in next season's Champions League, it's about what calibre of player you can attract to the club.

"Many at Liverpool point back to their top-four finish on the last day of the 2016/17 season; that summer they sign Mo Salah, six months later they're signing Virgil van Dijk, another six months later they're signing Alisson, a year after that they're winning the Champions League, and a year after that they're winning the title. It's the ultimate springboard. Would they have done it without Champions League qualification? Probably not."

Hear all that and more on the latest Premier League Review Podcast