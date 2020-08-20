Man Utd fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Manchester United will sit out the opening weekend of the new Premier League season - before facing a tough run of fixtures through September and October.

Following United's prolonged run in the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will sit out the opening round of the new campaign.

With their trip to Burnley postponed, United will instead start the season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the weekend of September 19.

After then visiting Brighton, United face a tricky set of games.

A meeting with Tottenham will be followed by a visit to Newcastle and then games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton.

September

12: Burnley (a) POSTPONED

19: Crystal Palace (h)

26: Brighton (a)

October

3: Tottenham (h)

17: Newcastle United (a)

24: Chelsea (h)

31: Arsenal (h)

November

7: Everton (a)

21: West Brom (h)

28: Southampton (a)

December

5: West Ham (a)

12: Man City (h)

15: Sheffield United (a)

19: Leeds (h)

26: Leicester (a)

28: Wolves (h)

January

2: Aston Villa (h)

12: Fulham (a)

16: Liverpool (a)

26: Sheffield United (h)

30: Arsenal (a)

February

2: Southampton (h)

6: Everton (h)

13: West Brom (a)

20: Newcastle (h)

27: Chelsea (a)

March

6: Man City (a)

13: West Ham (h)

20: Crystal Palace (a)

April

3: Brighton (h)

10: Tottenham (a)

17: Burnley (h)

24: Leeds (a)

May

1: Liverpool (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

11: Leicester City (h)

15: Fulham (h)

23: Wolves (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

